Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
A truck and a trailer jack-knifed and caught fire on that section of the freeway on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) say that the R24 west-bound before the Gillooly's Interchange in Edenvale has now been cleared after a truck crashed into the barrier just before midnight.
After a nine-hour-long clean-up operation, the EMPD says that Monday night's heavy downpours contributed to the crash.
A truck and a trailer jack-knifed and caught fire on that section of the freeway.
The EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng says the truck driver and his colleague were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“Heavy motor-vehicle transporting mixed load lost control last night at 23h45 and it crashed into steel barriers, jack-knifed before it caught fire on the R24 freeway, direction west, just underneath the Germiston Road bridge.”
More in Local
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch
-
City Power: Aeroton, Nasrec, Booysens Reserve power cuts caused by cable theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.