Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared

A truck and a trailer jack-knifed and caught fire on that section of the freeway on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) say that the R24 west-bound before the Gillooly's Interchange in Edenvale has now been cleared after a truck crashed into the barrier just before midnight.

After a nine-hour-long clean-up operation, the EMPD says that Monday night's heavy downpours contributed to the crash.

The EMPD's Kobeli Mokheseng says the truck driver and his colleague were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Heavy motor-vehicle transporting mixed load lost control last night at 23h45 and it crashed into steel barriers, jack-knifed before it caught fire on the R24 freeway, direction west, just underneath the Germiston Road bridge.”