Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
The Asset Forfeiture Unit is expected to hand over a preservation order on the Gupta-linked company some time on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Trillian’s offices in Johannesburg are empty on the day the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is expected to execute a preservation order against the company as well as consulting firm McKinsey.
The unit is expected to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.
The unit obtained the order at the High Court in Pretoria last month and its believed to be linked to a criminal complaint lodged by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).
Trillian’s offices at Melrose Arch are virtually empty, except for the receptionist who says no one is in yet, not even CEO Eric Wood.
However, the Asset Forfeiture Unit is expected to hand over a preservation order some time on Tuesday.
Trillian is accused of unduly benefiting to the tune of nearly R600 million, while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than a billion rand through corruption.
More in Local
-
Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
-
Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.