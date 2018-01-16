Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order

The Asset Forfeiture Unit is expected to hand over a preservation order on the Gupta-linked company some time on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Trillian’s offices in Johannesburg are empty on the day the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is expected to execute a preservation order against the company as well as consulting firm McKinsey.

The unit is expected to freeze assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.

The unit obtained the order at the High Court in Pretoria last month and its believed to be linked to a criminal complaint lodged by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Trillian’s offices at Melrose Arch are virtually empty, except for the receptionist who says no one is in yet, not even CEO Eric Wood.

However, the Asset Forfeiture Unit is expected to hand over a preservation order some time on Tuesday.

Trillian is accused of unduly benefiting to the tune of nearly R600 million, while McKinsey allegedly pocketed more than a billion rand through corruption.