Trains collide in Ermelo leaving 4 injured

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were left injured on Tuesday morning when two trains collided at a depot in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, according to ER24.

ER24 reported that their paramedics arrived at the depot to find four patients walking around the two trains.

"Paramedics assessed the four patients and found that all four had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found at the scene."

It is understood the two trains had collided at low speed inside the depot.

This comes in a week after more than 200 people were injured following the collision of two Metrorail passenger trains at the Geldenhuys station in Germiston.

Before that, at least 19 people died, and hundreds left injured when a passenger train crashed into a truck at a level crossing near Kroonstad in the Free State.