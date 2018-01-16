Sindiso Magaqa knew he'd be targeted, says family member
A relative gave testimony at the Moerane Commission of inquiry on Monday which is currently investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
DURBAN - The family of slain former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has dismissed claims that he was murdered because of factionalism in the Harry Gwala region.
A relative gave testimony at the Moerane commission of inquiry on Monday which is currently investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
The family agrees with a few other submissions that Magaqa was killed because he was exposing corruption in the Umzimkhulu municipality and a tender related to the refurbishment of the memorial hall.
An emotional Lwazi Magaqa told commissioners towards the end of his testimony that Sindiso Magaqa’s family is struggling since his death and miss him daily.
The family believes that the former ANCYL secretary-general was poisoned and did not die from his gunshot wounds.
His cousin Lwazi Magaqa says that Sindiso would often complain about corruption within the Umzimkhulu municipality.
“After Thobela and Chibase were gunned down, he said they’re coming to me, but I don’t know how he knew that it was his turn.”
Authorities again came under fire, with Magaqa saying police have failed to investigate the murder properly.
More in Local
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
-
Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.