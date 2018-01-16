Sindiso Magaqa knew he'd be targeted, says family member

A relative gave testimony at the Moerane Commission of inquiry on Monday which is currently investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - The family of slain former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has dismissed claims that he was murdered because of factionalism in the Harry Gwala region.

A relative gave testimony at the Moerane commission of inquiry on Monday which is currently investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

The family agrees with a few other submissions that Magaqa was killed because he was exposing corruption in the Umzimkhulu municipality and a tender related to the refurbishment of the memorial hall.

An emotional Lwazi Magaqa told commissioners towards the end of his testimony that Sindiso Magaqa’s family is struggling since his death and miss him daily.

The family believes that the former ANCYL secretary-general was poisoned and did not die from his gunshot wounds.

His cousin Lwazi Magaqa says that Sindiso would often complain about corruption within the Umzimkhulu municipality.

“After Thobela and Chibase were gunned down, he said they’re coming to me, but I don’t know how he knew that it was his turn.”

Authorities again came under fire, with Magaqa saying police have failed to investigate the murder properly.