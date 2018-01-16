Popular Topics
Tshazibana joins monetary policy committee as first female member since 2014

Fundi Tshazibana becomes the first female member of the interest-rate-setting body since Gill Marcus quit as governor in 2014.

Fundi Tshazibana has become the seventh member of Sarb’s monetary policy committee. Picture: live.fundza.mobi.
Fundi Tshazibana has become the seventh member of Sarb’s monetary policy committee. Picture: live.fundza.mobi.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) said on Tuesday it had appointed Fundi Tshazibana as the seventh member of its monetary policy committee, and that the former IMF staffer will also act as an advisor to the current governors.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank said Tshazibana had 17 years of experience in public policy analysis and formulation.

She has previously worked at the International Monetary Fund, National Treasury, and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

Tshazibana becomes the first female member of the interest-rate-setting body since Gill Marcus quit as governor in 2014.

