SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer

There have been 84 attacks in the Table Mountain National Park in the last 12 months, with hikers being the primary targets.

Cape Town's Table Mountain. Picture: Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape Facebook page
Cape Town's Table Mountain. Picture: Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape Facebook page
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - SANParks is planning to deploy core people to try and make the mountain safe again.

There have been 84 attacks in the Table Mountain National Park in the last 12 months, with hikers being the primary targets.

Over the weekend, two armed men ambushed a group of hikers in the Silvermine Nature Reserve. They stabbed 9 people before fleeing.

The attack has caused an outcry but it’s been one of many over the past year.

SANParks officials on Monday met with law enforcement authorities to come up with a plan to reduce violent attacks on hikers.

"We will be conducting joint operations with SAPS, we will be doing ongoing surveillance at observation points to monitor the mountain, we will increase patrols in the area... we have deployed the Table Mountain National Park Dog Unit."

SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins says that they will continue meeting to monitor the success of their efforts.

Crime-fighting groups in the area want a focus on sustainable measures, saying the situation has reached crisis point.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA