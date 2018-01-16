Saftu: Politicians could be arrested over graft involving Gupta firms
The union's secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi says they have written letters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks to act on corruption involving the Gupta-linked companies.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says a number of politicians, including a minister, could be arrested as the Asset Forfeiture Unit prepares to freeze assets of consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
The unit obtained the order at the High Court in Pretoria last month and it is believed to be linked to a criminal complaint lodged by Saftu.
Vavi says the NPA responded by revealing that the unit has been probing the matter since March and will only act when there is evidence.
“Mosebenzi Zwane will definitely be on the jive when it comes to the dairy farm. I suspect that this may go all the way up to the new secretary-general of ANC, the Premier of the Free State.”
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s Lawson Naidoo says more ministers and other politicians will also be served with dockets.
“This is a start of a process, this is a preemptive strike if you like and once the investigation proceeds further, one can expect action to be taken in terms of dockets being served against some of those people and others who have been implicated with these companies as middle men and women soliciting these illegal deals.”
