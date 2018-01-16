Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims

Saftu has praised the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for securing a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

FILE: Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: EWN
FILE: Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: EWN
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's happy two Gupta-linked companies will finally have to answer to claims of state capture.

Saftu has praised the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for securing a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

The federation laid a criminal complaint against Trillian and has since then been working closely with the AFU.

Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says: "We’ve hit them where it hurts most, which is in their pockets. We’re quite excited by the prospect that the Asset Forfeiture Unit had in advocating for this."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA