Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims
Saftu has praised the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for securing a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's happy two Gupta-linked companies will finally have to answer to claims of state capture.
Saftu has praised the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for securing a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
The federation laid a criminal complaint against Trillian and has since then been working closely with the AFU.
Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says: "We’ve hit them where it hurts most, which is in their pockets. We’re quite excited by the prospect that the Asset Forfeiture Unit had in advocating for this."
More in Local
-
Trains collide in Ermelo leaving 4 injured
-
AFU to prioritise 17 fraud and corruption cases linked to state capture
-
Lesufi to meet with disgruntled parents over Hoërskool Overvaal ruling
-
Tshazibana joins monetary policy committee as first female member since 2014
-
Family grateful for Kgositsile's rousing send-off
-
Parly social services committee says new GP health HOD must be appointed soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.