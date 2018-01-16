Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims

Saftu has praised the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for securing a preservation order against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it's happy two Gupta-linked companies will finally have to answer to claims of state capture.

The federation laid a criminal complaint against Trillian and has since then been working closely with the AFU.

Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says: "We’ve hit them where it hurts most, which is in their pockets. We’re quite excited by the prospect that the Asset Forfeiture Unit had in advocating for this."