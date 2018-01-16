R24 near Meadowbrook temporarily closed following accident

It’s understood that a multi-load truck jack-knifed, splitting its diesel tank before catching alight on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says that the R24 west-bound just after Van Riebeeck Road on top of the N12 bridge has been temporarily closed for traffic following an accident.

It’s understood that a multi-load truck jack-knifed, splitting its diesel tank before catching alight on Monday night.

Two crew members have been hospitalised with serious but stable injuries.

123492: (U/D) Crash (Vehicle On Fire) on R24 Westbound at Electron I/C. Road closed. Traffic being diverted at Edenvale. pic.twitter.com/ag33n8WeI8 — ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) January 16, 2018

The city says that it might take hours before the scene is cleared which might negatively impact on the early morning traffic flow.

Motorists have been urged to use the Van Riebeeck Road off ramp leading to the N12 west-bound freeway as an alternative route.

Spokesperson William Ntladi says: “An articulated truck, which is a multi-load crashed against the concrete barrier of a bridge, resulting in a slippage on the street and before the truck itself caught fire.”