Prasa: Services on CT’s central line to resume on Wednesday
Cape Town’s busiest line running between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the CBD was suspended last week.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says services on Metrorail’s central line will resume on Wednesday.
Cape Town’s busiest line running between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the CBD was suspended last week.
The decision was taken after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani Station.
Prasa’s Nana Zenani says the decision to restore operations comes after discussions with the United National Transport Union (Untu) representing train drivers.
“The service on the central line will be restored on 17 January.”
However, Untu says its members will not be operating trains on Metrorail’s central line on Wednesday.
Prasa claims the decision was agreed to by Untu.
Untu’s spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “The Untu members will not be working on the central lines on Wednesday morning. We’re demanding the presence of two police officers in the cab with the train driver and three officers at the back of the train with a metro guard. We’re not going to work with promises. We want implementation.”
More in Local
-
Trains collide in Ermelo leaving 4 injured
-
AFU to prioritise 17 fraud and corruption cases linked to state capture
-
Lesufi to meet with disgruntled parents over Hoërskool Overvaal ruling
-
Tshazibana joins monetary policy committee as first female member since 2014
-
Family grateful for Kgositsile's rousing send-off
-
Parly social services committee says new GP health HOD must be appointed soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.