Prasa: Services on CT’s central line to resume on Wednesday

Cape Town’s busiest line running between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the CBD was suspended last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says services on Metrorail’s central line will resume on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after a security guard was shot dead at Chris Hani Station.

Prasa’s Nana Zenani says the decision to restore operations comes after discussions with the United National Transport Union (Untu) representing train drivers.

“The service on the central line will be restored on 17 January.”

However, Untu says its members will not be operating trains on Metrorail’s central line on Wednesday.

Prasa claims the decision was agreed to by Untu.

Untu’s spokesperson Sonja Carstens said: “The Untu members will not be working on the central lines on Wednesday morning. We’re demanding the presence of two police officers in the cab with the train driver and three officers at the back of the train with a metro guard. We’re not going to work with promises. We want implementation.”