Pollsmoor Prison warders seriously injured during attack

Correctional Services says it involved three inmates and three officials.

CAPE TOWN - Emergency personnel are on the scene after an attack on warders at Pollsmoor Prison.

Correctional Services says it involved three inmates and three officials.

The warders tried to retrieve a cellphone but were attacked with boiling water.

Correctional Services Commissioner Delekile Klaas said: “When they tried to open the cell, offenders barricaded the grills and when officials used force they were attacked with boiling water. Three officials were seriously burnt and taken to a hospital.”

The officials are being treated for severe burns.