Parly social services committee says new GP health HOD must be appointed soon

Committee chairperson Cathy Dlamini says Dr Barney Selebano’s resignation as Gauteng Health HOD will help the department move forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s select committee on social services has joined calls for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to appoint a new health HOD as soon as possible.

This comes after suspended HOD Barney Selebano resigned on Tuesday in the wake of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

He oversaw the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni to unregistered NGOs.

The moves have been blamed for the deaths of at least 143 patients.

Committee chairperson Cathy Dlamini says Selebano’s resignation will help the department move forward.

“In fact, he has assisted the department at the same time because with him suspended, the disciplinary process not finalised it was holding the department not appointing a person.’