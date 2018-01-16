Parly justice committee welcomes move to freeze Gupta assets

The Asset Forfeiture Unit confirmed on Monday it has been granted three preservation orders to seize assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.

PRETORIA - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has welcomed the move to freeze Gupta-linked assets, saying the process should continue without fear or favour.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit confirmed on Monday it has been granted three preservation orders to seize assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.

The orders have been granted against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian related to contracts with Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

Portfolio committee chair, Dr Mathole Motshekga says it’s confident no stone will be left unturned in the bid to ensure criminals do not benefit from the proceeds of their illicit conduct.

He’s warned that criminals will be dealt with in terms of the law and that no-one is above the law.

While the Asset Forfeiture Unit was expected to serve the order on Trillian on Tuesday, the company's Melrose Arch offices have been all but empty.

It’s unclear when the order will be served.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the police have obtained an arrest warrant for at least one Gupta family member, however, this has not been confirmed.