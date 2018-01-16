Parly justice committee welcomes move to freeze Gupta assets
The Asset Forfeiture Unit confirmed on Monday it has been granted three preservation orders to seize assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.
PRETORIA - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has welcomed the move to freeze Gupta-linked assets, saying the process should continue without fear or favour.
The Asset Forfeiture Unit confirmed on Monday it has been granted three preservation orders to seize assets worth an estimated R1.6 billion.
The orders have been granted against consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian related to contracts with Eskom and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
Portfolio committee chair, Dr Mathole Motshekga says it’s confident no stone will be left unturned in the bid to ensure criminals do not benefit from the proceeds of their illicit conduct.
He’s warned that criminals will be dealt with in terms of the law and that no-one is above the law.
While the Asset Forfeiture Unit was expected to serve the order on Trillian on Tuesday, the company's Melrose Arch offices have been all but empty.
It’s unclear when the order will be served.
Meanwhile, reports suggest the police have obtained an arrest warrant for at least one Gupta family member, however, this has not been confirmed.
More in Business
-
AFU to prioritise 17 fraud and corruption cases linked to state capture
-
Tshazibana joins monetary policy committee as first female member since 2014
-
ASU: Unethical to publicise which entities asset seizure will affect
-
Eskom inquiry prepared to go to court to force Gupta bros to answer questions
-
Uber to introduce mandatory rest breaks for UK drivers
-
SA ready to fund free university education: Gigaba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.