Parliamentary committee welcomes Selebano resignation

Dr Barney Selebano has resigned as the head of Gauteng's Department of Health after apologising late last year for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the Select Committee on Social Services has welcomed the announcement of the resignation of Dr Barney Selebano as the head of Gauteng's Department of Health.

It was announced on Tuesday that Selebano had resigned after apologising late last year for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.

He oversaw the transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni to unregistered NGOs. The known death toll in the wake of that move has risen to more than 140.

Cathy Dlamini, the chairperson of Select Committee on Social Services, says that despite the resignation, the call the committee made for accountability against those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy remains.

"All necessary disciplinary and legal processes must continue and reach their natural conclusion,” says Dlamini.

"Although it will not bring back their loved ones, the committee is of the view that the healing process of bereaved families will only conclude once those responsible for the tragedy are held accountable.

"Furthermore, the full implementation of the recommendations made by the Office of the Health Standards Compliance will ensure that this country doesn’t experience a similar tragedy again.

She added that it is concerning though that the internal disciplinary case against Selebano has not yet been concluded despite his suspension in February last year.

"This has been a long-standing challenge within the public service and must be addressed urgently."

The Esidimeni inquiry will resume on Thursday with former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu expected to testify soon.