Over 11,000 pupils still need placement in Western Cape schools
The Western Cape Education Department says it is working with district offices to ensure all pupils are placed.
CAPE TOWN - More than 11,000 learners still need placement in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape Education Department says it is working with district offices to ensure all pupils are placed.
Placement is required from grade one to 12.
The department says it’s ready for the 2018 academic year despite the outstanding placements.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says more than 3,200 grade one pupils and over 4,400 grade eight pupils still need to be placed.
“In total, we have 11,249 pupils that have not been placed for 2018 academic. This figure will, however, decrease when schools open this week. Our officials will continue working with schools to identify all places, while providing additional accommodation, mainly in mobile classrooms as required."
Shelver adds they have prepared enough textbooks and study material for all registered pupils.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
