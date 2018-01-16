No confidence vote in De Lille not off table yet, says WC DA

The Democratic Alliance's Western Cape provincial executive is not ruling out a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia de Lille, but says it won't insist on one, just yet.

The African National Congress (ANC) will be tabling another motion at the end of the month, calling for De Lille's removal from office.

But DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says that party members will not be voting in favour of it, to ensure that De Lille is afforded a fair disciplinary process.

The DA's provincial executive met on Monday to discuss a decision by the party's federal executive, that Mayor Patricia De Lille face five charges related to bringing the party into disrepute and dereliction of duty.

It also considered a recommendation from the party's metro executive that De Lille be forced to step down.

But DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the call is premature.

"It must be clearly understood that the vote of no confidence is not completely off the table yet, but we want to follow due processes. If and when there is a need for the party to pass a motion of no confidence, we will deal with it at that particular time."

The DA's federal executive is expected to meet on Tuesday, to discuss whether to take disciplinary steps against other senior members of the city's caucus, including Speaker Dirk Smit and Chief Whip Shaun August.