Nightclub security extortion accused to proceed with bail bid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
Go

Nightclub security extortion accused to proceed with bail bid

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay are facing extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack and four others are expected to proceed with a bail application in the Cape Town magistrates court on Tuesday.

Modack is facing extortion charges, along with the brother of alleged gang kingpin Jerome Booysen.

The matter was postponed last week, because the investigating officer was ill.

Allegations of corruption, bribery and murder were laid bare during previous court appearances.

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay are facing extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

In one incident, they allegedly extorted R90,000 from a popular Cape Town restaurant.

During a previous court appearance, Colonel Charl Kinnear informed the court of a recorded conversation in which Modack claims that he and his co-accused are being framed by controversial businessman Mark Lifman and alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen.

Modack can allegedly be linked to numerous violent altercations at nightclubs in the city from early last year.

It is believed that the men are part of a ring that is attempting to take over the city's nightclub and restaurant security.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA