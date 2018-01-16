MyCiti to help commuters amid CT’s central line suspension

As thousands of children return to school on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town has put more buses on the N2 Express route.

CAPE TOWN - Additional MyCiti buses will be operating from Khayelitsha after service on Metrorail’s central line was suspended indefinitely.

The rail service was suspended after a security guard was killed at Chris Hani Station last week.

The city’s Brett Herron says they’ve seen an increase in passengers on the route as commuters are losing faith in Metrorail.

“The continued disruptions and failures of our Metrorail system, especially on the central line, one of the busiest line, is of great concern. We’ll continue to create additional services on the N2 Express for as long as passengers need us.”

Herron adds that the city has a railway plan, which would see them control the railway network.

“The city has a rail plan that we adopted in October, which calls for the transfer of the rail service from the national government to the city. Although that’s a long process, I’m really concerned about the short term and the immediate problems that are on Metrorail.”

