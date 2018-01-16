Mixed reactions from Esidimeni families over Barney Selebano's resignation

Some of the families of patients who lost their lives after being moved from the Life Esidimeni Centre say the resignation does not amount to accountability from Selebano.

JOHANNESBURG - Mixed reactions have come through after the resignation of suspended Gauteng Health Department head Dr Barney Selebano.

Some of the families of patients who lost their lives after being moved from the Life Esidimeni centre say the resignation does not amount to accountability from Selebano after he had signed off the transfers to unregistered NGOs.

During arbitration proceedings headed by retired justice Dikgang Moseneke, Selobano cited that he is ashamed of the tragedy and realises that traumatised South Africans no longer trust the public health system.

Christinah Nxumalo's sister died after she was moved from a Life Esidimeni facility. Her body was found at a storage house in Hebron in the North West.

Nxumalo says Selebano may have stepped down as head of the Gauteng Health Department but this does not absolve him of any responsibility.

“To be at that level to just resign... to think that it’s done and dusted. No, they need to be charged with criminal responsibility.”

But Andrew Peterson, whose uncle survived, says Selebano’s departure could mean he's truly sorry.

“It shows remorse and I think it’s only proper that if one is remorseful that you actually take accountability.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been urged to appoint a competent and ethical new head of the health department as soon as possible.