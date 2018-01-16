Minister denies Chris Maroleng appointed COO of SABC
Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that Chris Maroleng has not been appointed chief operating officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that Chris Maroleng has not been appointed chief operating officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
The Sunday World is reporting that three senior managers at the public broadcaster confirmed that Maroleng will be appointed to the position.
Speaking on 702 on Monday night, the minister was adamant that executive board appointments at the public broadcaster should be done in consultation with her.
"As far as I am aware, Mr Maroleng has not been appointed by the SABC board and that is where I stand."
Last year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that members of the SABC board did not need the minister's approval to fire and hire executives at the broadcaster.
LISTEN: Communications Minister Kubayi-Ngubane clarifies SABC appointments process
More in Local
-
Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.