Minister denies Chris Maroleng appointed COO of SABC

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane insists that Chris Maroleng has not been appointed chief operating officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Sunday World is reporting that three senior managers at the public broadcaster confirmed that Maroleng will be appointed to the position.

Speaking on 702 on Monday night, the minister was adamant that executive board appointments at the public broadcaster should be done in consultation with her.

"As far as I am aware, Mr Maroleng has not been appointed by the SABC board and that is where I stand."

Last year, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that members of the SABC board did not need the minister's approval to fire and hire executives at the broadcaster.

