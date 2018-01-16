Metrorail CT's suspension of central line leaves commuters fuming
Metrorail suspended its services indefinitely after a security guard was killed at Chris Hani station last week.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town commuters are outraged as services on the central line has been suspended.
Commuter Janine Smith Snyders travels from Steenberg to Bellville daily using the trains.
Snyders says over the past three days she spent a R150 on transport where she would spend a R75 on a monthly train ticket.
“I need to pay more money every single day. This line is the worst ever. It’s never on time, always a problem even in the evening, there’s no trains in the evening and I have to take the taxis.”
Another commuter, Iptishaam Kramer, says that she is sick and tired of Metrorail's poor services. She travels from Mitchells Plain to Maitland by train.
Kramer says Metrorail must step up its game and give commuters proper services.
“Prasa can use trains to restructure the entire process of how they have been desired, because you get people standing in queues from one side to the other side.
“You get people who sitting in front of the train driver, people sitting on the roof. We don’t pay for this kind of facilities.”
The Prasa board and management will brief the media later this week regarding vandalism and the closure.
