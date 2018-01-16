Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch

The suspect and an accomplice armed with knives allegedly tried to rob the cyclists of their bicycles.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the attack on a group of cyclists near Stellenbosch.

The five victims sustained minor injuries during Sunday morning's attack.

The other attacker escaped.

The police's Andre Traut: "A 32-year-old suspect is expected to make a court appearance on a charge of robbery in Stellenbosch this morning following an incident on Sunday morning, where two suspects attacked a group of cyclists training on the Helshoogte pass. Police reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect."