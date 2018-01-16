Popular Topics
Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch

The suspect and an accomplice armed with knives allegedly tried to rob the cyclists of their bicycles.

FILE: Picture: SAPS
FILE: Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the attack on a group of cyclists near Stellenbosch.

The five victims sustained minor injuries during Sunday morning's attack.

The suspect and an accomplice armed with knives allegedly tried to rob the cyclists of their bicycles.

The other attacker escaped.

The police's Andre Traut: "A 32-year-old suspect is expected to make a court appearance on a charge of robbery in Stellenbosch this morning following an incident on Sunday morning, where two suspects attacked a group of cyclists training on the Helshoogte pass. Police reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect."

