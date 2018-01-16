Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch
The suspect and an accomplice armed with knives allegedly tried to rob the cyclists of their bicycles.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the attack on a group of cyclists near Stellenbosch.
The five victims sustained minor injuries during Sunday morning's attack.
The suspect and an accomplice armed with knives allegedly tried to rob the cyclists of their bicycles.
The other attacker escaped.
The police's Andre Traut: "A 32-year-old suspect is expected to make a court appearance on a charge of robbery in Stellenbosch this morning following an incident on Sunday morning, where two suspects attacked a group of cyclists training on the Helshoogte pass. Police reacted swiftly and arrested the suspect."
More in Local
-
Saftu happy McKinsey, Trillian facing action over state capture claims
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.