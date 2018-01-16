[LISTEN] Going through postnatal depression? You're not alone

Radio 702 | Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Metro FM radio news anchor Melanie Bala and postnatal depression specialist Linda Lewis about postnatal depression.

JOHANNESBURG - Tennis champion star Serena Williams recently shared her health-scare experience after she welcomed daughter Alexis Jr into the world four months ago.

Williams wrote on Facebook that the whole ordeal has given her strength and 'made me appreciate women.

Bala says every new mother is exhausted because little babies are a lot of work but at some point, you start feeling resentful.

