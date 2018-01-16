[LISTEN] Should we be optimistic about a Ramaphosa Presidency?

Radio 702 | Dr Mzukisi Qobo, Associate Professor at the pan-African institute at UJ says it’s too early for South Africans to celebrate the outcome of the ANC elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Mzukisi Qobo, associate professor at the pan-African institute at the University of Johannesburg says South Africans were given two devils of different shapes in the form of African National Congress (ANC) presidency candidates.

He says South Africans must not have their heads in the clouds and should not lower the bar.

He says South Africans should still be concerned about the shady characters of those who form the leadership of the ANC aside from Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says besides this, Ramaphosa is yet to be elected as the country’s president.

