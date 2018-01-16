[LISTEN] Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at Keorapetse Kgositsile Funeral
Radio 702 | The national poet laureate was buried on Tuesday at the Wester Park Cemetery. He passed away after a short illness earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a very affectionate eulogy on Keorapetse Kgositsile.
The national poet laureate was buried on Tuesday at the Wester Park Cemetery. He passed away after a short illness earlier this month.
Ramaphosa said Kgositsile was an activist who used his talent to fight the apartheid regime.
Ramaphosa praised Kgositsile for having left the country at the tender age of 23 and said he would practice some of the ideologies he had shared with the African National Congress (ANC).
