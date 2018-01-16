[LISTEN] How much should you be paying your domestic worker in 2018?

JOHANNESBURG - Manager at the Department of Labour Stephen Rathai says payment of domestic workers depends on the towns they work in.

Those working less than 27 hours a week should earn R15,28 in big towns and R14, 03 in small towns.

