Lesufi to meet with disgruntled parents over Hoërskool Overvaal ruling
The parents threatened to burn down the school on Wednesday after judge Bill Prinsloo ruled against allowing the Afrikaans school to admit English-speaking pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he is meeting with the parents of the 55 pupils refused admission at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging to ensure that they don’t attack the school in a bid to disrupt learning on Wednesday.
Although the MEC says he feels the judge was biased, he adds that parents and community members should not do anything that will jeopardise the case.
Lesufi says he is aware that there are community groups in Vereeniging who want to take the law into their own hands in order to show their discontent with the judge's decision.
“That’s the reason why I’m meeting with the representatives from that community so that I can be in a position to advise them to let the law to take its own course.”
The MEC says he is convinced that another court will come to a different conclusion and this is why the department will be appealing the matter.
He says while the court process takes place, the department will be working on ensuring there’s an English class at the school next year.
“Come 2019, Hoërskool Overvaal will have an English class there if there is space available in that school. The excitement, therefore, is short-lived. But let them enjoy it.”
Lesufi says he is not undermining the court decision and that there is no language under threat.
