Gauteng Edu MEC says he's received death threats over Hoërskool Overvaal dispute
The High Court on Monday ruled against the department's instruction to the Vereeniging high school to admit 55 English-speaking pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's received threats since the public dispute between his office and Hoërskool Overvaal.
The High Court on Monday ruled against the department's instruction to the Vereeniging high school to admit 55 English-speaking pupils.
Hoërskool Overvaal argued that it did not have the capacity to accommodate the pupils.
Lesufi says he will not stop pushing for the transformation of Gauteng schools, even in the face of threats against him.
“I’m insulted, I’m threatened. If we can’t get a quality education for all, we’re going to have limitations. And the problems that are in the townships are not the problems of people of the townships. They are the problems of all South Africans.”
[ Listen] Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi talks back-to-school readiness.
More in Local
-
Trains collide in Ermelo leaving 4 injured
-
AFU to prioritise 17 fraud and corruption cases linked to state capture
-
Lesufi to meet with disgruntled parents over Hoërskool Overvaal ruling
-
Tshazibana joins monetary policy committee as first female member since 2014
-
Family grateful for Kgositsile's rousing send-off
-
Parly social services committee says new GP health HOD must be appointed soon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.