Gauteng Edu MEC says he's received death threats over Hoërskool Overvaal dispute

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's received threats since the public dispute between his office and Hoërskool Overvaal.

The High Court on Monday ruled against the department's instruction to the Vereeniging high school to admit 55 English-speaking pupils.

Hoërskool Overvaal argued that it did not have the capacity to accommodate the pupils.

Lesufi says he will not stop pushing for the transformation of Gauteng schools, even in the face of threats against him.

“I’m insulted, I’m threatened. If we can’t get a quality education for all, we’re going to have limitations. And the problems that are in the townships are not the problems of people of the townships. They are the problems of all South Africans.”

