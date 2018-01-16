Keorapetse Kgositsile remembered as dedicated scholar, passionate teacher
The 79-year-old died at Milpark Hospital earlier in January after a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Speakers at the funeral service of Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile have remembered him as a dedicated scholar and a passionate teacher in the arts.
The 79-year-old poet died at Milpark Hospital earlier in January after a short illness.
Musicians Kabelo Mabalane and Jonas Gwangwa are amongst those who’ve been paying their respects to Kgositsile on Tuesday afternoon.
Poet and social activist Lebogang Mashile has thanked Kgositsile’s family for sharing him with South Africans; calling him a father and friend to many in the creative arts.
As she performed a poem from a book Kgositsile had been editing at the time of his death, Mashile became emotional.
Kgositsile will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery.
WATCH: Keorapetse Kgositsile laid to rest
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
