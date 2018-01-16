Judge says Gauteng education official must be investigated in Overvaal case

This was among Judge Bill Prinsloo’s findings when he set aside the department’s instruction that Hoërskool Overvaal admit the learners.

PRETORIA - The High Court has found that a senior Gauteng education official tried to defeat the ends of justice by threatening the jobs of principals who had provided affidavits to say they had capacity to admit 55 English-speaking learners in Vereeniging.

The court ruled that the school was filled to capacity and the department’s instruction to admit the additional learners was unlawful.

Judge Prinsloo referred to one of two English-speaking school principals who submitted an affidavit informing the court that they had capacity to accommodate the 55 learners.

"He was summoned to the district director's office. He said that he was threatened with dismissal, he was accused of being a racist and how does he dare help an Afrikaans school."

The principal then recanted his affidavit, saying that he was mistaken.

Prinsloo says that the district director must be investigated.

"There are clear signs by the second respondent to defeat the ends of justice."

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will appeal the ruling.