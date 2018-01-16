Ipid arrest former crime intelligent officer for alleged fraud

Investigators nabbed the former captain when he reported to his parole officer at the correctional services offices in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a former crime intelligence official for allegedly defrauding the unit’s secret slush fund.

The suspect has had numerous run-ins with the law dating back to the nineties.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says the suspect allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices in order to claim hundreds of thousands of rands from the crime intelligence secret service account.

Dlamini has also revealed that he was convicted of armed robbery in 1996 but evaded prison while serving as a crime intelligence officer.

“Convicted by the court of law and was assisted by some people to stay out of custody until he was arrested again in 2013 and he’s out now on parole.”

The suspect may be identified only after he’s appeared in the Pretoria magistrates court on Wednesday.