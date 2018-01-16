Popular Topics
GP Edu Dept concerned about 33,000 unplaced school children

As parents and pupils across the province prepare to start school on Wednesday, MEC Panyanza Lesufi says a total of 33,000 grade one and grade eight pupils are still waiting for space at schools.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says while the province's schooling system is ready to re-open on Wednesday, it is concerned about the numbers of unplaced children.

As parents and pupils across the province prepare to start school Wednesday, MEC Panyanza Lesufi says a total of 33,000 grade one and grade eight pupils are still waiting for space at schools.

He says of this number 4,500 only applied in the past four days.

Lesufi says department officials have been instructed to work on the problem.

“We have no choice but to recall all our officials to come in and assist us on an hourly basis to ensure that these learners are places before the end of February.”

