Gigaba to meet ministers, Treasury officials in first Budget talks

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is on Tuesday meeting ministers and Treasury officials who are part of the Budget committee.

They will discuss macroeconomic forecasts, the country's economic outlook and the preliminary fiscal framework.

Treasury says the meeting is one of many to be held in the next few weeks and shows the consultative nature of the Budget.