Gift Sibondo found guilty of murdering Elda Japhta
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing 15-year-old Elda Japhta in Bredasdorp has been found guilty on charges of kidnapping, statutory rape and murder.
Gift Sibondo heard his fate in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
He was found guilty of murdering of his teenage girlfriend, Elda Japhta in Bredasdorp in June 2015.
The court also found him guilty on three charges of kidnapping and two counts of statutory rape.
The 29-year-old man apparently hid Japhta's body under his bed in the Zwelitsha informal settlement.
She was severely beaten.
Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway soon.
