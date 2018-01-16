Former CT city manager says misconduct claims against him baseless
After almost 40 years in the public service, Achmat Ebrahim has called it a day under a cloud of suspicion that he kept council in the dark about corruption in the city's transport authority.
CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town city manager Achmat Ebrahim says he will prove he is not guilty of misconduct, despite having quit his job.
Ebrahim left office on Friday, but his resignation was only announced by Mayor Patricia de Lille on Monday, raising the suspicion of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s provincial executive.
A city manager who until now has been beyond reproach, Ebrahim became embroiled in the scandal involving De Lille, when he too was accused of failing to act against corruption.
But he says the allegations against him are baseless, and he will prove it.
Instead of fighting his imminent suspension, due to have been decided by council on Friday, he quit.
Ebrahim says he will still be defending the allegations contained in a report by Bowman Gilfillan.
The DA's provincial executive meanwhile is questioning why his resignation was not announced before the DA's federal executive met on Sunday to discuss the allegations against De Lille.
Provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: "It has now come to our attention that Achmat Ebrahim actually resigned on Friday and he was asked by the mayor not to reveal that.”
The city's executive director for corporate service, Lungelo Mbandazayo is the acting city manager.
