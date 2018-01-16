Morris Tshabalala named as arrested former Crime Intelligence officer
The suspect was arrested outside the correctional services head office in Pretoria as he was reporting to his parole officer.
JOHANNESBURG - The former Crime Intelligence officer police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directory (Ipid) arrested on Tuesday morning has been identified as Morris Tshabalala, an alleged rogue cop and convicted armed robber, nicknamed Captain KGB.
He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the Crime Intelligence Secret Service Account.
Tshabalala was convicted of armed robbery in 1996 but simply never reported to prison, and went on to enjoy a career in the police.
The law eventually caught up with him several years ago, but after spending only two years in jail, he was released on parole and walked back into his job at crime intelligence.
Ipid says the suspect was able to evade the law for so long because he was protected by senior police officials.
Tshabalala has also been implicated in last year’s multi-million-rand heist at OR Tambo International Airport.
