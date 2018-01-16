Family grateful for Kgositsile's rousing send-off

Poet and activist Keorapetse Kgositsile was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetry on Tuesday. He died earlier this month at the age of 79.

JOHANNESBURG - Keorapetse Kgositsile’ s family has thanked South Africans for ensuring the late national poet laureate received a rousing send-off after he dedicated his life to the liberation struggle and the arts.

Kgositsile was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetry on Tuesday.

He died earlier this month at the age of 79.

Ipuseng Kgositsile rendered a moving tribute to her father, who she says treated her like a princess and taught her to respect rather than fear her elders.

“The day papa passed, all I could say to him was ‘papa, you are the love of my life.’”

But it was the message from his wife Baby Kgositsile that moved many in the packed marquee.

Speaking through family member Gail Mabalane, Kgositsile, for whom the poem 'Letters from Havana' was written, reminisced about her’s and “Bra Willie’s” shared love for the spoken word.

“I wish to address myself now to this man lying the casket. Willie, my love, I remember one of your poems which captivated me and encapsulated everything about you.”

She says her husband looked forward to what would have been his 80th birthday in September.