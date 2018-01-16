Eskom inquiry prepared to go to court to force Gupta bros to answer questions

Eskom's suspended chief financial officer, Anoj Singh will kick-off testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday next week.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Eskom Inquiry will resume next week when it will call two of the parastatals top officials.

But inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says the committee will be insisting that at least two of the Gupta brothers appear before the inquiry this month.

She says the committee is even prepared to go to court to force them to answer questions on state capture.

Eskom's suspended chief financial officer, Anoj Singh will kick-off testimony at the inquiry next Tuesday.

Last month he was sent packing for handing in a stack of documents to the inquiry at the 11th hour.

Next Wednesday, it will be group executive Matshela Koko's turn to defend himself, following his recent reinstatement at the power utility.

But Rantho says the committee will not be heeding the demand made by Ajay Gupta last month for questions to be sent to him in advance.

“If they decline to our request we will subpoena them. We will stand by our decision and If they want to take us to court, we are ready to go to court."

The inquiry has already heard testimony from several Eskom officials, whistleblowers and Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown.