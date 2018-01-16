Eskom employees raise concerns over Koko, Govender reinstatements
The employees, in a letter to the board, say they no longer want to keep quiet about corporate governance issues at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG – A group of concerned Eskom employees have written to the utility's board saying they feel that the reinstatement of Matshela Koko and Prish Govender poses a real risk to the company.
Koko was accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter while Govender faced charges for allegedly playing a role in the Trillian debacle but both were cleared of any wrongdoing.
The letter says that the employees no longer want to keep quiet about corporate governance issues at Eskom.
Eskom's board has received a letter from concerned employees and is currently reviewing it.
The employees, who have not been named, say that Eskom has had at least four CEO’s in the past year while the public inquiry has rated the interim chairperson Zethembe Khoza three out of ten, which has caused major concerns.
The reinstatement of Koko and Govender has also raised alarm bells for these employees who say that it puts Eskom at risk of not being able to access the market for additional loans.
The employees do not want the board to implement the letter but rather to apply the spirit of corporate governance.
More in Business
-
City Power: Aeroton, Nasrec, Booysens Reserve power cuts caused by cable theft
-
Metrorail CT's suspension of central line leaves commuters fuming
-
Minister denies Chris Maroleng appointed COO of SABC
-
AFU expected to execute preservation order against McKinsey & Trillian
-
Saftu commends NPA for preservation order against McKinsey, Trillian
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.