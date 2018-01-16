Eskom employees raise concerns over Koko, Govender reinstatements

The employees, in a letter to the board, say they no longer want to keep quiet about corporate governance issues at Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG – A group of concerned Eskom employees have written to the utility's board saying they feel that the reinstatement of Matshela Koko and Prish Govender poses a real risk to the company.

Koko was accused of awarding contracts to a company linked to his stepdaughter while Govender faced charges for allegedly playing a role in the Trillian debacle but both were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The letter says that the employees no longer want to keep quiet about corporate governance issues at Eskom.

Eskom's board has received a letter from concerned employees and is currently reviewing it.

The employees, who have not been named, say that Eskom has had at least four CEO’s in the past year while the public inquiry has rated the interim chairperson Zethembe Khoza three out of ten, which has caused major concerns.

The reinstatement of Koko and Govender has also raised alarm bells for these employees who say that it puts Eskom at risk of not being able to access the market for additional loans.

The employees do not want the board to implement the letter but rather to apply the spirit of corporate governance.