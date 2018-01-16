Parents to form "Walking Bus" to ensure Nyanga pupils get to school safely

Nyanga, a township in Cape Town, consistently records some of the highest incidents of serious crimes in South Africa, including murder and sexual assault.

CAPE TOWN - Equal Education (EE) parent-members will on Wednesday morning walk to school alongside learners who live in Nyanga, to ensure that they reach their classrooms or closest mode of transport, safely.

This “Walking Bus” will begin the route for the 2018 school year at 6am in Sihlanu Avenue, Nyanga.

A social audit of 244 Western Cape schools shows that learners and teachers in the province suffer, and witnesses, serious crime and violence on a daily basis - both in school and on the way to and from school, according to EE.

“The audit found that two-thirds of learners walk to school, and more than 80% travel unaccompanied. One in four learners feels unsafe on their way to school.”

Late last year, in partnership with the Social Justice Coalition, the Nyanga Community Policing Forum, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union and Unite Behind and its affiliates, EE marched to Parliament to demand safe schools, safe communities and the equitable distribution of police resources in the Western Cape.