Dagada says claims against him a smear campaign

Rabelani Dagada was removed from his position as Joburg Finance MMC on Monday based on the outcomes of a forensic investigation.

JOHANNESBURG – Axed Johannesburg MMC of Finance Rabelani Dagada has described the allegations against him as ridiculous nonsense.

Dagada was removed from his position on Monday based on the outcomes of a forensic investigation.

The report found that he failed to declare his interests, that he was involved in price fixing with a service provider and that he acted against his sworn duty to Joburg's residents.

Dagada will now have an opportunity to counter the claims allegations against him.

He says it’s a smear campaign.

“The mayor tried five times to get me out of the mayoral committee. I’m puzzled at what’s been done, to put pressure on two staff members who themselves were under an investigation to write affidavits against me. Those affidavits are not backed up by any evidence.”

Dagada has also been suspended as a councillor by the Democratic Alliance's federal executive pending an inquiry.