DA won't stop councillors voting in favour of no confidence motion in De Lille

The DA's top decision-making body says the city caucus is being asked to hold off on bringing such a motion until the disciplinary process against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has run its course.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it won't act against Cape Town city councillors who vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in Mayor Patricia De Lille.

Despite mounting calls for her removal from provincial party structures, the DA's top decision-making body says the city caucus is being asked to hold off on bringing such a motion until the disciplinary process against De Lille has run its course.

Federal Chairperson James Selfe says the party is, however, concerned about the damage that the De Lille saga is doing to its 2019 election ambitions.

The report compiled after an internal DA investigation into allegations against De Lille paints the mayor as a divisive and factional figure in the city council.

Selfe says that while it's premature to remove De Lille, councillors can't be stopped from voting in favour of a motion of no confidence.

The African National Congress has made a second attempt to bring such a motion at a meeting scheduled for the end of the month.

“In terms of the Constitutional Court judgement, I'm not sure there's anything we could do to a councillor who did vote for a motion of no confidence.”

Selfe says that the De Lille debacle is a blot on a well-governed city.

“I find that it's distracting and very damaging to our enterprise to have these allegations doing the rounds and it's very distracting for our 2019 project.”

City manager Achmat Ebrahim quit on Friday in the wake of the debacle that led to misconduct allegations against him.