CT water supply could shut down in less than 100 days, says de Lille
Mayor Patricia de Lille has again urged Capetonians to save water in order to avoid day zero, now forecast for 21 April.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s municipal water supply will shut down in less than a hundred days at the current rate of rain and consumption.
The average City of Cape Town dam level has dropped to 28.7%.
De Lille says 39% of residents last week used less than 87 litres of water per person per day.
Cape Town’s average daily consumption increased to 618 million litres, from 578 million litres last week.
When day zero arrives, people will have to queue for 25 litres of water per person per day.
Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James Brent-Styan says that over the past month, water use has increased in smaller regions and towns such as Prince Albert and Laingsburg.
In Cape Town, water usage has remained relatively stable.
Last week, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille visited a site in Mitchells Plain, where the city is drilling to abstract groundwater from the Cape Flats aquifer.
De Lille announced that a recent groundwater survey had confirmed that aquifers around Cape Town could deliver at least 150 million litres of water per day.
Prime locations have been identified to abstract more water from these three aquifers which include the Cape Flats aquifer, Table Mountain Group aquifer and the Atlantis aquifer.
The groundwater abstraction projects form part of the city’s programme to supply additional water from desalination, water recycling and groundwater abstraction.
Abstracting groundwater in bigger volumes means that the City can deliver more water to our residents at a lower cost for the benefit of all of Cape Town.
WATCH: Day zero looms closer despite festive season water savings
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
