Metrorail CT’s central line suspension to impact pupils returning to school
Metrorail's central line is notorious for criminal activity, including gang-related violence, targeted attacks on security officials and vandalism.
CAPE TOWN - The closure of Metrorail’s central line is expected to have a huge impact on scholar transport when schools reopen on Wednesday.
It's unclear for how long services on the line will remain suspended.
Cape Town’s busiest rail route, which serves several communities including Khayelitsha, Philippi, Mitchell’s Plain, Bishop Lavis and Langa, has been suspended indefinitely, following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani Station last week.
The rail operator's central line is notorious for criminal activity, including gang-related violence, targeted attacks on security officials and vandalism.
Officials recorded more than 12 attacks on Metrorail officials in the Western Cape last year.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says, “There’s absolutely no doubt that the suspension of the central line will have a negative effect on learners travelling to and from school. Many learners rely on the train to get to school. We urge parents to find alternative means of transport.”
LISTEN: Prasa: Train vandalism is a national crisis
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
