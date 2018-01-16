Cape nightclub extortion accused charged with murder
Details have emerged in the Cape Town Magistrates Court of Nafiz Modack and Jacques Cronje’s alleged involvement in the stabbing of a bouncer at Cubana in Greenpoint.
CAPE TOWN - Two of the five men implicated in a protection racket in Cape Town will be charged for a murder at Cubana in Greenpoint last year.
Businessman Nafiz Modack and Jacques Cronje and three others are currently applying for bail in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
They were arrested in December for allegedly using violence to obtain control over nightclub and restaurant security in the city.
The incident apparently occurred after they were denied entry to the trendy hangout.
Investigating officer, Charl Kinnear, is back in the dock today revealing details of the investigation into the men accused of threatening city businesses in a bid to take over their security.
He says business owners allowed the situation to play out because they feared retaliation from the men, who have been linked to gang-related activity.
The court has also heard that Modack intends fleeing the country if he’s granted bail.
Fears of witness intimidation have also been highlighted.
#UnderworldExtortion Investigating officer says he has learned from a reliable source, accused number 1, Nafiz Modack, intends fleeing the country if he’s grants bail. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2018
#UnderworldExtortion Cape Town businessman Nafiz Modack and four others in the dock on charges of extortion and racketeering. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 16, 2018
