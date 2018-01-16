City Power investigating cause of power outages

The utility has confirmed that electricity has been fully restored in all areas that were affected by the interruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says it is looking into the cause of power outages that affected most parts of Johannesburg on Monday night.

The east and south of the city were worst hit.

Spokesperson Sol Masola: "We apologise to all customers that were inconvenienced by the power interruption. We're still investigating the cause of the problem but the priority was to restore power as quickly as possible. Now that we've restored power, what we're going to do is look into the cause and do a proper investigation."