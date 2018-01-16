City Power: Aeroton, Nasrec, Booysens Reserve power cuts caused by cable theft
City Power says the latest incidents of cable theft in Johannesburg have led to power cuts in the Booysens Reserve, Aeroton and Nasrec showgrounds.
The utility's technicians noticed the damage to the cables on Tuesday morning.
They are now on site trying to restore power.
The parastatal's Sol Masolo says: “The technical team is working on that. Basically they dig it out of the ground and cut it off. We should be able to restore power before the end of the day.”
It’s the latest supply disruption. On Monday night, large parts of Joburg were left in the dark.
City Power is still trying to determine what lead to the cut.
