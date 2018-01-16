Chicco Twala says he can’t be excluded from Brenda Fassie movie
JOHANNESBURG - Longtime music producer Chicco Twala says he can't be excluded from the making of a movie about the life of late pop icon Brenda Fassie.
The producer who worked with Fassie for years has come out strongly against the production of the biopic by a United Kingdom-based film house that is working with Brenda's son Bongani.
Twala says he will be meeting with Fassie soon to iron out the legal issues around the project.
He says Fassie's story will not be told properly without his input.
“... And if you sideline a person like myself who knows everything - I’ve taken Brenda overseas on tour. I’ve taken Brenda to Africa, Nigeria - everywhere. Who’s going to tell that story? Who’s going to tell the story of Mandela with Brenda Fassie, the drama that happened in Mandela’s house.”
I am really not bothered nor angry with people who are negative about my stand in the Brenda film.The truth will prevail.— Sello Chicco Twala (@ernest_carry) January 15, 2018
The media must arrange an open interview between me and Brenda's son to see who is a monster and a liar between us..— Sello Chicco Twala (@ernest_carry) January 15, 2018
Brenda left over R12 million cash and a fully paid house in Sandton for Bongani and all that is gone am I to blame for that as well.— Sello Chicco Twala (@ernest_carry) January 16, 2018
