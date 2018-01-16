Calls for legalisation of illegal mining intensify following Benoni murders
This follows the discovery of seven bodies with gunshot wounds in an open veld in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Some community members of New Modderfontein in Benoni have called for the legalisation of illegal mining, saying that it would help to deal with the bloody turf war.
This follows the discovery of seven bodies with gunshot wounds in an open veld in the area.
The call comes amid concerns over the safety of residents fearing the zama zama violence may spread to their homes.
Ward councillor Sinethemba Matiwane has called on mining companies to secure their operational sites and seal shafts which are no longer in use properly.
He says that would help in fighting the turf war amongst illegal miners.
“The mining companies must also fence off their areas and also patrol.”
He says that law enforcement agencies should also conduct intensified raids to police informal settlements wherein these miners reside.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says that by the close of business on Monday he had no knowledge of any of the seven bodies discovered during the weekend being identified or family members coming forward to claim them.
More in Local
-
Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis
-
[LISTEN] Careers that don't require a degree
-
Trillian's offices empty as AFU set to execute preservation order
-
SANParks to roll out plan to make CT hiking trails safer
-
Truck accident on R24 in Edenvale cleared
-
Man to appear in court for attack on cyclists in Stellenbosch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.