Calls for legalisation of illegal mining intensify following Benoni murders

JOHANNESBURG - Some community members of New Modderfontein in Benoni have called for the legalisation of illegal mining, saying that it would help to deal with the bloody turf war.

This follows the discovery of seven bodies with gunshot wounds in an open veld in the area.

The call comes amid concerns over the safety of residents fearing the zama zama violence may spread to their homes.

Ward councillor Sinethemba Matiwane has called on mining companies to secure their operational sites and seal shafts which are no longer in use properly.

He says that would help in fighting the turf war amongst illegal miners.

“The mining companies must also fence off their areas and also patrol.”

He says that law enforcement agencies should also conduct intensified raids to police informal settlements wherein these miners reside.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says that by the close of business on Monday he had no knowledge of any of the seven bodies discovered during the weekend being identified or family members coming forward to claim them.