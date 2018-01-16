Benoni ward councillor says zama zama murders a national crisis

No arrests in the case of seven zama zama’s who were killed in the Benoni area have yet been made.

JOHANNESBURG - No arrests in the case of seven zama zama’s who were killed in the Benoni area have yet been made.

The men were found with gunshot wounds in a veld over the weekend.

Residents are calling on the police to raid the residences of illegal miners believed to live in the area.

Ward councillor Sinethemba Matiwane says the illegal miners behind the killings in the area are believed to be armed and dangerous and have urged the police to use any force necessary to get to the bottom of the murders.

“SAPS have identified that they will conduct raids on a continuous basis. It can’t be a once-off.”

He says the defence force should be called in to man the situation with at least 40 murder cases being investigated by the police since 2015.

In that year, 15 miners were killed when zama zama's clashed at the Grootvlei Aurora Mine in Springs in Ekurhuleni.

In that very metro municipality early last year, 14 illegal miners were found dead, most riddled with bullet holes in the Benoni area.

Matiwane says this is a national crisis.